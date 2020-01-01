Pixie Sticks 25mg
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$3.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
1 piece
$9.95
Pickup 76.7 miles away
This package containing 4 products: CBD Vitamin C Gummies: CBD: 300mg CBD Isolate per jar Count: 60 gummies (5mg CBD each) Flavor: Natural Orange CBD Pain Reliever Cream: CBD: 250mg Full Spectrum CBD Aroma: Mint Size: 4oz (120ml) CBD Oil: CBD: Broad Spectrum- 500mg CBD per bottle Size: 1oz (30ml) CBD SALT SCRUB | Breathe: CBD: 200mg CBD Isolate Main ingredient: Epsom Salt Size: 10oz Check the benefits and ingredients sections for more information.
Be the first to review this product.