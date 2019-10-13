Lip Revitalizer - 30mg (4.2g)
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$10.00
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
The Helichrysum flower, a natural anti-inflammatory herb, was once offered as a gift to Greek gods. Treat skin to the gift of soothing sweet almond oil and Dead Sea salt to wind down and replenish moisture. Intertwined with CBD oil, the Skin Healer may calm skin and relaxes muscle and joint aches.
on October 13th, 2019
I recommend this for ANYONE who works with their hands a great deal! This stuff works!
thanks :)
on October 11th, 2019
My wife says that her salon has not seen more business than since she started ordering this.
thanks :)
on October 9th, 2019
Honestly the best selling product on my site right now.
thanks :)