Lip Revitalizer - 30mg (4.2g)
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$10.00
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
This package containing 3 products: CBD Collagen Gummies CBD: 300mg CBD Isolate per jar Count: 60 gummies (5mg CBD each) Flavor: Natural tropical CBD Night Cream CBD: 150mg Full Spectrum CBD Size: 2oz (60ml) CBD Eye Cream CBD: 125mg Full Spectrum CBD Size: 1oz (30ml) Check the benefits and ingredients sections for more information.
Be the first to review this product.