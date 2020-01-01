Hydrating Body Lotion - 30mg (60ml)
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$10.00
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Our professional package is the ideal choice for nail salons, spas, and wellness centers. With this package, you will invest $1,995 and receive a total of 287 items! It includes CBD oils, manicure and pedicure treatments, face creams, oil and bath salts. Our professional package retails $8,000 with a potential net profit of about $6,000.
Be the first to review this product.