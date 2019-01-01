 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Freshleaf CBD E-liquid - 80V Honey Mellow 350mg

Freshleaf CBD E-liquid - 80V Honey Mellow 350mg

by Freshleaf CBD

$50.00MSRP

About this product

Honey nut cereal, marshmallows, a hint of golden graham cracker, and just a whiff of ripe banana (some taste it, some do not). This is literally a mash-up blend of two separate, unfinished flavors, one developed by Beantown, the other developed by Cassadaga. The incredible, unexpected result is Honey Mellow. Manufactured in-house at Freshleaf CBD’s laboratory for quality, consistency, and purity. Each bottle is labeled with a QR code leading to product information Batch coded Lot Coded COA attached for each of the ingredients 3rd party testing on batches CO2 extracted isolate Size: 30ml Strengths: 150 / 350 THC FREE

About this brand

About Us? No. About You. Freshleaf CBD isn’t about us. It’s about YOU! You who suffers from joint swelling or lives with constant anxiety. You who has borne the burden of chronic pain and suffered in silence for years. Our customers are why we exist and you are why Freshleaf CBD does what we do. Founded in 2016 by a team of sister-industry leaders, Freshleaf CBD was created with a singular goal: To improve the health and well being of those with treatable ailments and chronic pain using a holistic approach. Now, that said, we know you’re here to learn more about Freshleaf CBD, so pardon us while we brag a bit. Since our inception, Freshleaf CBD has developed a flawless reputation, becoming synonymous with quality and purity, thanks to our top-shelf line of CBD products that utilize only the cleanest, purest available CBD. We have developed, and are continuing to develop, a wide variety of CBD consumables, giving you a plethora of options for ingestion and dosage, while also providing the information and tools needed for you to make an informed decision on what product is right for your needs. No guesswork required here. We welcome you to peruse our site, take a look at our selection, educate yourself on our products, and reach out to us if you have any questions or concerns. We’re always happy to help. Thank you for being you. Love, The Freshleaf Team