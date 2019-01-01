About this product
Honey nut cereal, marshmallows, a hint of golden graham cracker, and just a whiff of ripe banana (some taste it, some do not). This is literally a mash-up blend of two separate, unfinished flavors, one developed by Beantown, the other developed by Cassadaga. The incredible, unexpected result is Honey Mellow. Manufactured in-house at Freshleaf CBD’s laboratory for quality, consistency, and purity. Each bottle is labeled with a QR code leading to product information Batch coded Lot Coded COA attached for each of the ingredients 3rd party testing on batches CO2 extracted isolate Size: 30ml Strengths: 150 / 350 THC FREE
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.