About this product
Fresh vanilla blended with a touch of sweet cream and infused with CBD, there’s a reason Cannoli Be One One CBD is a best seller. This heavenly combo delights your taste buds start to finish. Manufactured in-house at Freshleaf CBD’s laboratory for quality, consistency, and purity. Each bottle is labeled with a QR code leading to product information Batch coded Lot Coded COA attached for each of the ingredients 3rd party testing on batches CO2 extracted isolate Size: 30ml Strengths: 150 / 350 THC FREE
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.