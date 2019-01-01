About this product
Our CBD gummies are no ordinary gummy bear. In fact, these delightful and delicious treats are infused with one of nature’s superfoods – cannabidiol (CBD). One serving delivers a nourishing 50mg of CBD, allowing you to reap the body boosting benefits of natural plant medicine. Sure to satisfy any sweet tooth, this is one dessert you can indulge in guilty-free. Each bag is labeled with a QR code leading to product information Batch coded Lot Coded COA attached for isolate CO2 extracted isolate Size: 6 pieces Strengths: 50mg per piece / 6 pieces per pack THC FREE Ingredients: CBD Derived from organic-and pesticide-free hemp, Corn Syrup, Sugar, Water, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Pectin, Natural & Artificial Flavors, Vegetable Oil & Carnauba Leaf Wax, FD&C Yellow 5, Red 40, Yellow 6, Blue 1
