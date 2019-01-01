 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. Freshlotion

Freshlotion

by Freshleaf CBD

Write a review
Freshleaf CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals Freshlotion
Freshleaf CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals Freshlotion

$60.00MSRP

About this product

FreshLotion is an organic hand and body lotion infused with THC free isolated Cannabidiol. Great for aches and pains. Organic Vegan NON-GMO THC FREE Cruelty Free 500mg 99% pure Cannbidiol isolate Ingredients: Water, Aloe Vera Liquid (and) Citric Acid (and) Sodium Benzoate (and) Potassium Sorbate (and) Sodium Sulfite, Avocado Oil, Rice Bran Oil, Glycerin, Stearyl Alcohol, Oat Extract, Buckthorn Extract, Vitamin E, CBD and Lavender

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Freshleaf CBD Logo
About Us? No. About You. Freshleaf CBD isn’t about us. It’s about YOU! You who suffers from joint swelling or lives with constant anxiety. You who has borne the burden of chronic pain and suffered in silence for years. Our customers are why we exist and you are why Freshleaf CBD does what we do. Founded in 2016 by a team of sister-industry leaders, Freshleaf CBD was created with a singular goal: To improve the health and well being of those with treatable ailments and chronic pain using a holistic approach. Now, that said, we know you’re here to learn more about Freshleaf CBD, so pardon us while we brag a bit. Since our inception, Freshleaf CBD has developed a flawless reputation, becoming synonymous with quality and purity, thanks to our top-shelf line of CBD products that utilize only the cleanest, purest available CBD. We have developed, and are continuing to develop, a wide variety of CBD consumables, giving you a plethora of options for ingestion and dosage, while also providing the information and tools needed for you to make an informed decision on what product is right for your needs. No guesswork required here. We welcome you to peruse our site, take a look at our selection, educate yourself on our products, and reach out to us if you have any questions or concerns. We’re always happy to help. Thank you for being you. Love, The Freshleaf Team