About this product

Friendly Farms cured resin cartridges are crafted from cured cannabis flower grown by industry leading cultivators from California. We NEVER filter or use additives in our oil because we believe in the most natural representation of each strain’s unique flavors and effects. That’s the Tru Spectrum difference. Connect to any 510 thread battery heated at no more than 3v to enjoy without burning the oil. We invite you to experience why Friendly Farms is the favorite of cannabis connoisseurs across California. Banana MAC is an Indica-dominant cannabis strain that's bred by crossing the genetics of the hybrid strains Banana Kush and Miracle Alien Cookies (MAC).