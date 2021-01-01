 Loading…
Hybrid

Gushers Cured Resin Cartridge 1g

by Friendly Farms

Friendly Farms Concentrates Cartridges Gushers Cured Resin Cartridge 1g

About this product

Gushers - this Connected classic drop, this time in a cured resin cartridge! ⁣Gushers is a strain created through crossing the classic Gelato #41 X Triangle Kush strains.

About this brand

About this strain

Gushers

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Gushers, also known as "White Gushers," is a hybrid marijuana strain and a member of the Cookies family with Gelato #41 and Triangle Kush parents. People who like it are also going to like Runtz and Zkittlez. Gushers is a high-THC, low-CBD cultivar, and has strong, euphoric effects that can initially feel enervating, then sedating. Named for its explosively thick fruit flavor, it's available as flower or extract. Growers of all skill levels and grow it indoors, outdoors, and in greenhouses. Gushers came from a group of growers affiliated with the Cookie Fam on the West Coast in the '10s, but it can be found worldwide. People consume Gushers for pleasure, wellness, and medical symptom management including pain, nausea, and insomnia.

