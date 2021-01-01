 Loading…

by Friendly Farms

Friendly Farms Cannabis Flower Purple Champagne 3.5g

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Purple Champagne is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain bred by Grand Daddy Purp, who crossed a rare sativa phenotype of his famous Granddaddy Purple with Pink Champagne (AKA Phantom). The main appeal of Purple Champagne is her vibrant bud coloration, but many consumers will also appreciate the heady, mood-lifting effects this strain has to offer. 

