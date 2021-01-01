Purple Champagne 3.5g
by Friendly FarmsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Purple Champagne 3.5g by Friendly Farms
About this brand
Friendly Farms
About this strain
Purple Champagne
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Purple Champagne is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain bred by Grand Daddy Purp, who crossed a rare sativa phenotype of his famous Granddaddy Purple with Pink Champagne (AKA Phantom). The main appeal of Purple Champagne is her vibrant bud coloration, but many consumers will also appreciate the heady, mood-lifting effects this strain has to offer.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.