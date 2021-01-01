 Loading…

Indica

True OG Cartridge 0.5g

by Friendly Farms

Friendly Farms Concentrates Cartridges True OG Cartridge 0.5g

About this product

True OG Cartridge 0.5g by Friendly Farms

About this brand

Friendly Farms Logo

About this strain

True OG

True OG
Terpenes
  Myrcene
  Limonene
  Caryophyllene

True OG is a popular indica marijuana strain bred with genetics from OG Kush. This strain was originally discovered in Southern California, where the term "OG" originally meant "ocean grown." True OG is potent, with long-lasting effects combined with a more focused head high. True OG buds have a pungent, crisp citrus and pine scent. True OG has snagged the 2nd place indica spot in every High Times Medical Cup since 2010. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain.

