 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Animal Mints Cartridge 1g
Hybrid

Animal Mints Cartridge 1g

by Frog Mountain

Write a review

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Animal Mints

Animal Mints

Animal Mints is a potent indica-dominant strain made by crossing Animal Cookies, GSC, and Blue Power. Animal Mints has a pungent sweet aroma, with a sweet mint flavor that follows on the exhale. This strain promotes a strong body and head high, making it ideal for after work and evening use. Animal Mints have buds that are bright green and brown, with a dusting of frost. This strain is bred by Seed Junky.

About this brand

Frog Mountain Logo