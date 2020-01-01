 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. CBD Cannatonic Pre-Rolls 2-pack 1g

CBD Cannatonic Pre-Rolls 2-pack 1g

by From the Soil (FTS)

Write a review
From the Soil (FTS) Cannabis Pre-rolls CBD Cannatonic Pre-Rolls 2-pack 1g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

CBD Cannatonic Pre-Rolls 2-pack 1g by From the Soil (FTS)

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Cannatonic

Cannatonic
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Cannatonic is a unique hybrid strain bred by Spanish seed bank Resin Seeds specifically for its low THC content and high CBD content.  A cross between a female MK Ultra and a famous G13 Haze male, it produces a relatively short-lived, mellow high that is also uplifting and powerfully relaxing, thanks to the high CBD content.  As one of the premier medical strains, Cannatonic is often used to treat pain, muscle spasms, anxiety, migraines, and a wide variety of other physiological and psychological symptoms.  Most phenotypes present with a slight earthy odor and a mild, sweet, vaguely citrusy flavor.

 

About this brand

From the Soil (FTS) Logo
Like life, we are all nothing more than the choices we have made, the people we have met and the experiences we have kept to remember and share. Just simple words, but profound and heart felt. Our team, our family, our assembly of talent we have at our farm is truly a blessing. The life paths of each and every important member is the sum total of offerings we give thanks to this amazing plant. We here at From the Soil collective gardeners bring to you our enthusiasm and learning base of cannabis cultivation, harvesting and ultimately the mature flower to Washington i502 stores. Our entire culture and mindset is centered from the great wisdom of the Dalai Lama… “The roots of all goodness lie in the soil of appreciation” Those few words and respect of this cannabis plant is the foundation and center of our group and team. And we hope with every puff, toke, taste and dab we provide you, that our love and passion shines.