  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Wedding Cake Cartridge 1g
Hybrid

Wedding Cake Cartridge 1g

by From the Soil (FTS)

From the Soil (FTS) Concentrates Cartridges Wedding Cake Cartridge 1g

About this product

About this strain

Wedding Cake

Wedding Cake
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Wedding Cake is a uplifting indica-dominant hybrid strain known for its relaxing and euphoric effects. Wedding cake is rich and tangy with earthy and peppery flavors. According to breeder Seed Junky Genetics, Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is a phenotype of Triangle Mints. This delectable treat of a strain should be enjoyed with a double dose of care due to its extremely high THC content.

About this brand

From the Soil (FTS) Logo
Like life, we are all nothing more than the choices we have made, the people we have met and the experiences we have kept to remember and share. Just simple words, but profound and heart felt. Our team, our family, our assembly of talent we have at our farm is truly a blessing. The life paths of each and every important member is the sum total of offerings we give thanks to this amazing plant. We here at From the Soil collective gardeners bring to you our enthusiasm and learning base of cannabis cultivation, harvesting and ultimately the mature flower to Washington i502 stores. Our entire culture and mindset is centered from the great wisdom of the Dalai Lama… “The roots of all goodness lie in the soil of appreciation” Those few words and respect of this cannabis plant is the foundation and center of our group and team. And we hope with every puff, toke, taste and dab we provide you, that our love and passion shines.