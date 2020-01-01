 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Blue Zkittles Pre-Roll 1g

Blue Zkittles Pre-Roll 1g

by Frontier Farms

Write a review
Frontier Farms Cannabis Pre-rolls Blue Zkittles Pre-Roll 1g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Blue Zkittles Pre-Roll 1g by Frontier Farms

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Blue Zkittlez

Blue Zkittlez
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Zkittlez by Dying Breed Seeds is an indica-dominant cross of Blue Diamond and Zkittlez. This odoriferous flower offers a terpene profile of tart citrus, sweet earth, and wildflowers. The physical effects of this strain are mellow and moderately sedating, igniting appetite while weighing on the limbs. Its strong physical effects and uplifting mental high make it a perfect end-of-the-day strain and a nice match for folks contending with stress, restlessness, and pain.

About this brand

Frontier Farms Logo
Frontier Farms is nestled in the Hood River Valley, Oregon at the base of Mt.Hood growing top-notch cannabis through their multi-generational farming experience.