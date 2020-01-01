 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Sour Jack PHO 1g

Sour Jack PHO 1g

by Frontier Farms

Write a review
Frontier Farms Concentrates Solvent Sour Jack PHO 1g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Sour Jack PHO 1g by Frontier Farms

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Sour Jack

Sour Jack

Sour Jack, one-half Sour Diesel one-half and Jack Herer, takes its name from its parents. It has developed a solid reputation and is highlighted by an intense aroma and profound cerebral effects. After combining the two sativa-dominant strains, we are left with an amazing combination of tropical, sweet flavors that mix with pungent tones of citrus and diesel. The uplifting effects can provide a spark of energy and minimize body fatigue. Sour Jack is a great strain to fight off depression and to help you stay active.

About this brand

Frontier Farms Logo
Frontier Farms is nestled in the Hood River Valley, Oregon at the base of Mt.Hood growing top-notch cannabis through their multi-generational farming experience.