Hybrid

Chaos Budder 1g

by Frost

Frost Concentrates Solvent Chaos Budder 1g

About this product

Chaos Budder 1g by Frost

About this brand

About this strain

Professor Chaos

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Humulene

Professor Chaos is what you get when you combine the malevolent forces of Mad Scientist and Jack the Ripper, two strains that balance energy with merciless painkilling properties. This 65/35 sativa-dominant hybrid originally from Homegrown Natural Wonders has a sour, spicy aroma that introduces its clear-headed effects perfect for patients needing a potent medicine without sacrificing productivity. Its buds form knobby, finger-like calyxes covered in a snow-like layer of crystal trichomes in a show of Professor Chaos’ supervillian strength.

