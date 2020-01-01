 Loading…

  Home
  Shop
  Cannabis
  Pre-rolls
  Cinex Pre-Roll 1g
Sativa

Cinex Pre-Roll 1g

by Frost Factory

About this product

About this strain

Cinex

Cinex
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Cinex, a hybrid of parents Cinderella 99 and Vortex, has a mixture of flavors ranging from sweet citrus to earthy skunk. The effects are clear-headed and uplifting, perfect for building a positive mindset and stimulating creative energy. Consumers enjoy Cinex for its ability to improve mood.

About this brand

Frost Factory Logo
Frost Factory