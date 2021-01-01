 Loading…

Hybrid

Papaya Punch 3.5g

by Frost

Frost Cannabis Flower Papaya Punch 3.5g

About this product

Papaya Punch 3.5g by Frost

About this brand

About this strain

Papaya Punch

Papaya Punch
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Linalool
  3. Myrcene

Papaya Punch is a potent indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Papaya with Purple Punch. Papaya Punch gives users a calming high, perfect for winding down after a day out with friends or a quiet night inside. Papaya Punch has a delicious aroma that smells both fruity and cheesy, thanks to dominant terpenes like caryophyllene and linalool. The flavor is sweet and fruity, making it a tasty flower to roll up without worrying about feeling too stoned or racey. If you love those middle-of-the-road fruity strains, Papaya Punch might be your new favorite.

 

