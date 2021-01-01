 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Wedding Crasher Sauce 1g
Hybrid

Wedding Crasher Sauce 1g

by Frost

Write a review
Frost Concentrates Solvent Wedding Crasher Sauce 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Wedding Crasher Sauce 1g by Frost

About this brand

Frost Logo

About this strain

Wedding Crasher

Wedding Crasher
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Produced by Symbiotic Genetics, Wedding Crasher (also known as Wedding Crashers) is a beautiful hybrid cross of Wedding Cake and Purple Punch. By mixing the smooth vanilla flavors of Wedding Cake with the sweet grape notes of Purple Punch, Symbiotic has developed a mellow, earthy strain with sharp gassy highlights and a sweet berry finish. 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review