Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Sage N Sour is a sativa dominant strain that unites the sharply pungent “Sour Diesel” and “Sage” hybrid. With an aroma that closely matches the subtle herbal notes of Sage, delivering a perfect balance of euphoria, energy and happiness to the most discerning connoisseur. Average THC 24.55%
Be the first to review this product.