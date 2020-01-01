Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Sumatra Kush is a potent indica dominate hybrid that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation. Its chunky, resin-covered flowers fill the room with pungent earthy, sour aromas inherited from its parent strains. This hybrid produces a smooth smoke with minimal cough. From the first taste onward Sumatra Kush provides superb relaxation and bliss. Average THC 23.27%
Be the first to review this product.