  5. 1000mg CBD Vape Oil, Lemon

1000mg CBD Vape Oil, Lemon

by Fruit of the Earth Natural Health

Fruit of the Earth Natural Health Vaping Vape Pens 1000mg CBD Vape Oil, Lemon

$48.00MSRP

About this product

This lovely organic vaping oil comes in a one ounce bottle with approximately 30 dropperfuls in the bottle. It is fortified with 1000mg of CBD made from c02 extraction of organic hemp. No trace of THC. Many credit our vaping oils for managing epilepsy, anxiety, and helping quit smoking.

About this brand

Fruit of the Earth Natural Health Logo
Since 2014, our focus has always been on the health and well-being of our customers and our planet. With years of patient feedback, we’ve had time to perfect our small-batch formulations and products. All of our ingredients are USDA certified organic, with hemp oil sourced from green, sustainable farms in Colorado, and always third-party tested. We constantly strive to be eco-conscious so our packaging is recycled, recyclable, made from plant plastics and/or compostable. When you support Fruit of the Earth Natural Health, you also support trees and reforestation as we plant one tree for every transaction. We love our customers and our Earth with all our hearts and are grateful to be of service to you.