 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. 25mg Full Spectrum CBD Capsules, 30 count, extracted from organic hemp and 3rd-party tested! :-)

25mg Full Spectrum CBD Capsules, 30 count, extracted from organic hemp and 3rd-party tested! :-)

by Fruit of the Earth Natural Health

Write a review
Fruit of the Earth Natural Health Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles 25mg Full Spectrum CBD Capsules, 30 count, extracted from organic hemp and 3rd-party tested! :-)

$52.00MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Many users prefer to take CBD in capsule form because it's as easy as taking a daily supplement and dosage is simple. Those who take capsules can also avoid the taste of hemp found in other CBD products. Our capsules are a full-spectrum organic CBD formula, 3rd party tested for potency.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Fruit of the Earth Natural Health Logo
Since 2014, our focus has always been on the health and well-being of our customers and our planet. With years of patient feedback, we’ve had time to perfect our small-batch formulations and products. All of our ingredients are USDA certified organic, with hemp oil sourced from green, sustainable farms in Colorado, and always third-party tested. We constantly strive to be eco-conscious so our packaging is recycled, recyclable, made from plant plastics and/or compostable. When you support Fruit of the Earth Natural Health, you also support trees and reforestation as we plant one tree for every transaction. We love our customers and our Earth with all our hearts and are grateful to be of service to you.