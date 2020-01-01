Since 2014, our focus has always been on the health and well-being of our customers and our planet. With years of patient feedback, we’ve had time to perfect our small-batch formulations and products. All of our ingredients are USDA certified organic, with hemp oil sourced from green, sustainable farms in Colorado, and always third-party tested. We constantly strive to be eco-conscious so our packaging is recycled, recyclable, made from plant plastics and/or compostable. When you support Fruit of the Earth Natural Health, you also support trees and reforestation as we plant one tree for every transaction. We love our customers and our Earth with all our hearts and are grateful to be of service to you.