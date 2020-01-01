 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Island Bars, organic AND vegan fair trade chocolate :-)

by Fruit of the Earth Natural Health

Made right here in beautiful Santa Fe, New Mexico with 200mg of organic hemp derived CBD! Our Island Bars are handcrafted from the rare and delicate Criollo Cacao Beans, handpicked and roasted on small, organic, and sustainable farms in Maroontown, Jamaica. It's the smoothest, most velvety chocolate you've ever tried! :-) Comes in milk chocolate, dark, mocha, and mint chocolate in large 2oz bar. Ingredients: Criollo Cacao Nibs, Coconut Milk, Organic coconut sugar, Organic Cocoa Butter, Tapioca Syrup, Plant Based Sugar Esters, 200mg CBD from Organic Hemp Grown in Colorado, organic coffee or organic mint essential oil.

Since 2014, our focus has always been on the health and well-being of our customers and our planet. With years of patient feedback, we’ve had time to perfect our small-batch formulations and products. All of our ingredients are USDA certified organic, with hemp oil sourced from green, sustainable farms in Colorado, and always third-party tested. We constantly strive to be eco-conscious so our packaging is recycled, recyclable, made from plant plastics and/or compostable. When you support Fruit of the Earth Natural Health, you also support trees and reforestation as we plant one tree for every transaction. We love our customers and our Earth with all our hearts and are grateful to be of service to you.