  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Balms
  5. Rose High CBD Salve

Rose High CBD Salve

by Fruit of the Earth Natural Health

Fruit of the Earth Natural Health Topicals Balms Rose High CBD Salve

$45.00MSRP

About this product

Rose warming formula for pain and inflammation, and many say it relieves skin conditions rosacea & eczema. Available in 1oz with 200mg CBD or 2oz with 400mg. Ingredients (all are organic): Organic CBD from Hemp, Beeswax, Hemp Seed Oil, coconut oil, Shea Butter, Argan Kernal Butter, Menthol, Castor oil, Vitamin E, Candelila Wax, Olive oil, DMSO, Magnesium Chloride, Extracts of: Rose Petals, Arnica, Meadowsweet, White Willow Bark, Devil’s Claw, St. John’s Wort, Caifornia Poppy, Ginger, Skullcap, Calendula, Feverfew, Motherwort, Oils of: Frankincense, Chamomile, Kunzea, Turmeric, LavenderIngredients: CBD c02 extracted from organic Hemp, Beeswax, Hemp Seed Oil, Coconut Oil, Shea Butter, Argan Kemal Butter, Menthol, Castor Oil, Vitamin E, Candelilla Wax, Olive Oil, DMSO, Magnesium Chloride. Extracts of: Rose Petals, Arnica, Meadowsweet, White Willow Bark, Devil’s Claw, St. John’s Wort, California Poppy, Ginger, Skullcap, Calendula, Feverfew, Motherwort. Oils of: Frankincense, Chamomile, Kunzea, Turmeric, Lavender.

About this brand

Fruit of the Earth Natural Health Logo
Since 2014, our focus has always been on the health and well-being of our customers and our planet. With years of patient feedback, we’ve had time to perfect our small-batch formulations and products. All of our ingredients are USDA certified organic, with hemp oil sourced from green, sustainable farms in Colorado, and always third-party tested. We constantly strive to be eco-conscious so our packaging is recycled, recyclable, made from plant plastics and/or compostable. When you support Fruit of the Earth Natural Health, you also support trees and reforestation as we plant one tree for every transaction. We love our customers and our Earth with all our hearts and are grateful to be of service to you.