Indica

GRAPE APE

by Fruit Slabs

Fruit Slabs Edibles Snack Foods GRAPE APE

$18.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

FRUIT SLABS ARE CANNABIS INFUSED FRUIT SNACKS. THEY ARE MADE WITH PREMIUM INGREDIENTS WITH NO ADDED SUGARS, FATS, OR COLORINGS. THEY’RE NATURALLY DELICIOUS, REAL FRUIT, LOW CALORIE, AND GUILT-FREE! EACH FRUIT SLAB SQUARE IS PRECISELY DOSED WITH 10MG OF CANNABINOIDS.

About this brand

AT THE BEGINNING OF 2015 WE HAD A VISION. WE DID NOT WANT ONLY DESSERTS EVERY TIME WE WANTED TO MEDICATE THROUGH FOOD. THE EDIBLE MARKET IS FULL OF CAKES, CANDIES, AND CHOCOLATES CONTAINING UNNECESSARY SUGARS, CORN SYRUPS, AND ARTIFICIAL COLORINGS. WE DECIDED IT WAS TIME TO REDEFINE THE EDIBLE MARKET BY CREATING THE PERFECT INFUSED PRODUCT MADE WITH 100% ORGANIC FRUIT AND NO UNNECESSARY ADDITIVES PERIOD. PERFECT FOR ANY TIME OF DAY AND NOT A CANDIED TREAT. FRUIT SLABS ARE CALIFORNIA'S PREMIER KOSHER EDIBLE. CERTIFIED THROUGH WHOLE KOSHER SERVICES. EACH SLAB IS CREATED WITH CERTIFIED ORGANIC INGREDIENTS AND INFUSED WITH 100MG OF THE HIGHEST QUALITY THC EXTRACTS. WE CURRENTLY HAVE 4 FLAVOR AVAILABLE. VISIT WWW.FRUITSLABS.COM TO FIND THE NEAREST STORE NEAR YOU.

About this strain

Grape Ape

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Grape Ape, propagated by Apothecary Genetics and Barney’s Farm, is a mostly indica strain that crosses Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. Named for its distinct grape-like smell, this indica is known for providing carefree relaxation that can help soothe pain, stress, and anxiety. Its dense, compact buds are wreathed in deep purple leaves which darken as this indica reaches full maturation following its 7 to 8 week flowering time.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

