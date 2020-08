AT THE BEGINNING OF 2015 WE HAD A VISION AND A BONE TO PICK. WE WERE TIRED OF EATING DESSERTS EVERY TIME WE WANTED TO MEDICATE THROUGH FOOD. THE CURRENT EDIBLE MARKET IS FULL OF CAKES, CANDIES, AND CHOCOLATES CONTAINING UNNECESSARY SUGARS, CORN SYRUPS, COLORINGS, AND FATS. SO WE DECIDED IT WAS OUR TIME TO REDEFINE THE EDIBLE MARKET BY CREATING THE PERFECT INFUSED PRODUCT MADE WITH 100% ORGANIC FRUIT. FRUIT SLABS ARE THE PREMIER ORGANIC, VEGAN, EDIBLES. EACH SLAB IS CREATED WITH CERTIFIED ORGANIC INGREDIENTS AND INFUSED WITH 100MG OF THE HIGHEST QUALITY THC EXTRACT. WE MAINTAIN THE PURITY, POTENCY AND CONSISTENT DOSAGE LEVELS OF OUR SLABS BY HAVING OUR EXTRACTS LABORATORY TESTED. WE CURRENTLY OFFER TWO FLAVORS: THE OG MANGO, A MANGO PUREE BASE, AND MANGO MAUI WOWIE, OUR MANGO PUREE BASE COMBINED WITH COCONUT AND COCONUT FLAKES.