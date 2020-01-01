 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Get local results

Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Citral Glue Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
Hybrid

Citral Glue Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

by Fuehl Vape

Write a review

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Citral Glue

Citral Glue
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Bred by Ethos Genetics, Citral Glue is a sativa-dominant cross of Ethos’ own Citral Skunk with the ever-popular Original Glue. Buds are coated in red hairs and give off beautiful diesel, citrus, and skunk aromas. This hybrid is uplifting and energetic, but its potency will keep the best of us stuck to the couch in cerebral and physical bliss. 

About this brand

Fuehl Vape Logo
Fuehl Vape Tanks - Denver, CO Flavorful & potent! Perfect for a weekend getaway.