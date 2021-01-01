 Loading…

Hybrid

Glue Ball Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

by Fuehl Vape

Glue Ball Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Fuehl pre-filled vape cartridges utilize ultra-refined cannabis distillate to ensure consistent potency & purity. These flavorful tanks are perfect for on-the-go consumption and are compatible with any 510 thread battery. • Typical potency ranging from 75-85% • Choose from strain-specific varieties infused with Live Resin, or natural, plant-derived fruit flavored varieties • Works on both buttonless & button-equipped batteries

About this brand

Fuehl Vape Tanks - Denver, CO Flavorful & potent! Perfect for a weekend getaway.

About this strain

Glueball

Original Glue meets Snowball with Glueball, an indica-dominant strain that will have you leaning back into the couch after your first puff. With strains like The White, Chemdog, and OG Kush in its lineage, Glueball celebrates some of the more potent genetics out there. Terpenes include pine and citrus with a diesel gas undertone that will take your mind away when it’s time to wind down.

 

