Lime OG Terp Cartridge 0.5g

by Fuehl Vape

Fuehl Vape Concentrates Cartridges Lime OG Terp Cartridge 0.5g

About this product

About this strain

Lime OG

Lime OG

A Lime Skunk mother and a Triple OG Father come together to create Lime OG by Exotic Genetix. This strain puts out a sour lime candy terpene profile that is as delicious as it sounds. Its mother is noted for a clear-headed buzz that allows you to go about your day, while its father has sedating and calming effects. When crossed you, get a downright pleasant buzz that goes all day long

 

About this brand

Fuehl Vape Tanks - Denver, CO Flavorful & potent! Perfect for a weekend getaway.