Fuehl Vape Tank - M.A.C 1g
by Fuehl Vape
About this product
Fuehl vape cartridges are filled with ultra-refined distillate & cannabis-derived terpenes. Works with all 510 batteries, with or without buttons. Completely uncut - NO MCT, PG, PEG or VG. Reliable. Consistent. Extremely flavorful. Fuehl offers refined cannabinoids packaged in superior vape hardware, including 1g tanks. From tasty fruit flavors to potent, strain-specific sauce infusions, Fuehl has something for everyone. #WhatsInYourTank
About this brand
Fuehl Vape
About this strain
MAC
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
MAC, also known as "Miracle Alien Cookies" or simply "Miracle Cookies," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Alien Cookies with Starfighter and Columbian. MAC produces creative effects that are happy and uplifting. This strain features a smooth orange flavor that is balanced out by floral accents on a sweet, earthy finish. Growers say MAC nugs are gorgeous and covered in resin. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress and depression.
