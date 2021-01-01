 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Purple Matter Cartridge 1g

Purple Matter Cartridge 1g

by Fuehl Vape

Write a review
Fuehl Vape Concentrates Cartridges Purple Matter Cartridge 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Fuehl pre-filled vape cartridges utilize ultra-refined cannabis distillate to ensure consistent potency & purity. These flavorful tanks are perfect for on-the-go consumption and are compatible with any 510 thread battery. • Typical potency ranging from 75-85% • Choose from strain-specific varieties infused with Live Resin, or natural, plant-derived fruit flavored varieties • Works on both buttonless & button-equipped batteries

About this brand

Fuehl Vape Logo
Fuehl Vape Tanks - Denver, CO Flavorful & potent! Perfect for a weekend getaway.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review