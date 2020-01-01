 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Quattro Kush Terp Cartridge 0.5g

by Fuehl Vape

Fuehl Vape Concentrates Cartridges Quattro Kush Terp Cartridge 0.5g

About this product

About this strain

Quattro Kush

Quattro Kush

Coming from Ethos Genetics, Quattro Kush (a.k.a. the Big Sour) is a cross of 707 Headband, Triangle Kush, and SFV OG Kush. The strain is noted for its high THC content and sour and earthy terpene profile. Quattro Kush is not for the faint of heart, so consumers should take caution as effects will come on strong and heavy.

About this brand

Fuehl Vape Logo
Fuehl Vape Tanks - Denver, CO Flavorful & potent! Perfect for a weekend getaway.