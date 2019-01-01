 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. SMOKTECH STICK V8 STARTER JUICE BUNDLE

SMOKTECH STICK V8 STARTER JUICE BUNDLE

by Fugginhemp

$69.99MSRP

SMOK Stick V8 Kit is the newest pen style device from SMOK. This bundle includes a Fuggin CBD juice. The battery has a 3000mAh high capacity with a 20amp continuous discharge capability. Smok includes the famous TFV8 big baby tank which has a 5ml capacity and shares all the baby beast coils. Additionally, it consists of an intelligent battery indicator, adjustable airflow and top filling system so you can fill with convenience. The SMOK Stick V8 kit is ideal for an all day device.

With so many brands on the market, how can you choose the most reliable and affordable CBD products? As consumers ourselves, we came up with a solution to face this challenge: a CBD marketplace with the broadest range, categories, and trusted brands we all love to know. No more second guessing or unsure purchases. We have compiled all the well-known brands and categories together to provide you with the ultimate CBD experience. Fuggin Hemp is powered by the sister's industry leader in Vapor products; Fuggin Vapor Co. From loyal customers, to a high demand for a CBD site, Fuggin Hemp was born. Our featured brand is Fuggin CBD. Enjoy the Fuggin Hemp Experience!