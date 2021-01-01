Strawberry Shortcake Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
by Full Bloom CannabisWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Strawberry Shortcake Distillate Cartridge 0.5g by Full Bloom Cannabis
About this brand
Full Bloom Cannabis
About this strain
Strawberry Shortcake
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Pinene
Strawberry Shortcake is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing White Wookie with The White. This strain provides euphoric effects that put your mind into a state of bliss. Strawberry Shortcake features a strong and hearty strawberry flavor that will have you craving more. This strain is ideal for night time use or during an evening when you have nothing of importance to do. Medical marijuana patients choose Strawberry Shortcake to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.