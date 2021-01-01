 Loading…

Indica

Strawberry Shortcake Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

by Full Bloom Cannabis

Strawberry Shortcake Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

About this product

Strawberry Shortcake Distillate Cartridge 0.5g by Full Bloom Cannabis

About this brand

Full Bloom Cannabis Logo

About this strain

Strawberry Shortcake

Strawberry Shortcake
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Pinene

Strawberry Shortcake is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing White Wookie with The White. This strain provides euphoric effects that put your mind into a state of bliss. Strawberry Shortcake features a strong and hearty strawberry flavor that will have you craving more. This strain is ideal for night time use or during an evening when you have nothing of importance to do. Medical marijuana patients choose Strawberry Shortcake to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.

