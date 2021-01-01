 Loading…

Hybrid

Thin Mint Cookie Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

by Full Bloom Cannabis

Full Bloom Cannabis Concentrates Cartridges Thin Mint Cookie Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

About this product

Thin Mint Cookie Distillate Cartridge 0.5g by Full Bloom Cannabis

About this brand

About this strain

Thin Mint

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Thin Mint, a hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross containing Durban Poison and OG Kush genetics, is a phenotype of the legendary GSC strain. Dark green and royal purple hues peek through a heavy coat of crystals, with a sweet minty smell that gives a full explanation of this strain’s name. Thin Mint calls upon the powers of its indica, sativa, and hybrid ancestors for a powerful full-body effect that gives this strain its sterling reputation. The high psychoactivity of this strain is not for novice consumers, but patients with a variety of symptoms are giving Thin Mint their seal of approval: severe pain, nausea, swelling, insomnia, and appetite loss are no match for the potency of Thin Mint.

