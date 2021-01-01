 Loading…

Indica

Watermelon Distillate Cartrige 0.5g

by Full Bloom Cannabis

Full Bloom Cannabis Concentrates Cartridges Watermelon Distillate Cartrige 0.5g

Watermelon Distillate Cartrige 0.5g by Full Bloom Cannabis

Watermelon

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Watermelon, also known as "Watermelon Kush" and "Watermelon OG," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing two unknown parents. Watermelon produces relaxing effects, making it useful as a sleeping aid or appetite stimulant. As the name suggests, this strain has a distinct fruity watermelon flavor profile, reminiscent of grape with hashy undertones. Watermelon is prized by growers for its high yield and potency, requiring 55 to 60 days flowering time. Growers say this strain has large, dense buds that are valued for their high THC content. 

