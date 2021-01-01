Full Melt Milk Chocolate Bar
Smooth and creamy bliss is officially on the menu with Full Melt Milk Chocolate Bar. Premium cannabis oil, Swiss chocolate, and a commitment to quality control have allowed Full Melt’s chocolatiers to honor this classic confection in a big way. Made from sustainable chocolate and infused with in-house distillate to ensure quality and consistency. Each bar contains ten 10 mg servings. Part of the Infusiasm family.
Full Melt
