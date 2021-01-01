 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Chocolates
  5. Full Melt Milk Chocolate Bar

Full Melt Milk Chocolate Bar

by Full Melt

About this product

Smooth and creamy bliss is officially on the menu with Full Melt Milk Chocolate Bar. Premium cannabis oil, Swiss chocolate, and a commitment to quality control have allowed Full Melt’s chocolatiers to honor this classic confection in a big way. Made from sustainable chocolate and infused with in-house distillate to ensure quality and consistency. Each bar contains ten 10 mg servings. Part of the Infusiasm family.

About this brand

Smooth and creamy bliss is officially on the menu with Full Melt! We are passionate about creating new twists on classic confections, with premium edible treats made using the best ingredients—including our own blend of premium hash oil. All products are rigorously tested in our lab and by third-parties for quality. It’s our mission to delight our customers with delicious, high-quality cannabis confections by using wholesome ingredients and innovation to ensure consistency and potency. Part of the Infusiasm family.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

