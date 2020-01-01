 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Get local results

Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Candy Apple Pax Pod 0.5g
Hybrid

Candy Apple Pax Pod 0.5g

by Full Spectrum Extracts

Write a review

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Candy Apple

Candy Apple
Terpenes
  1. Pinene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

From TreeHawk Farms, Candy Apple crosses (BlueberryPineapple) and Afghan. the flavor profile is fruity with pineapple and apple flavors that combine with a smooth creamy vanilla undertone. Give Candy Apple a shot next time you’re ready to uplift your mood and get out of the house on a beautiful day. 

About this brand

Full Spectrum Extracts Logo