Our CBD Isolate is a powder form of pure cannabidiol which is safely derived from our organically grown CBD rich hemp plants. At 99.4%+ pure, all of our CBD isolate is always from Colorado grown "hemp".
Fully Activated CBD
We craft high quality CBD products, for both you and your pets, in small batches to preserve the terpene & cannabinoid profile of each product. All products are derived from locally sourced hemp, grown in Colorado. All natural, gluten-free ingredients.