Protect your skin naturally with our organic blend of herbs and oils to help heal and maintain burns like kitchen burns and sun burns. Fully Activated knows about skin care, we use only the finest CBD oil extracted from our organically grown CBD rich hemp. We prepare our products on site and in small batches to ensure quality and consistency. Available in 500mg
Fully Activated CBD
We craft high quality CBD products, for both you and your pets, in small batches to preserve the terpene & cannabinoid profile of each product. All products are derived from locally sourced hemp, grown in Colorado. All natural, gluten-free ingredients.