FULL SPECTRUM CBD DOG TREATS

by Fully Activated CBD

About this product

Fully Activated's Organic Dog Treats allow dogs to enjoy specific amounts of organically grown CBD oil*, via a tasty organic and gluten free treat! We use our Full Spectrum Colorado-grown CBD oil for the treats combined with fish oil, glucosamine, and chondroitin. These beneficial ingredients are important for bone, circulation and skin health amongst having many other combined benefits. These yummy snacks can be a beneficial part of the healing process for a number of situations. We guarantee our dog cookies contain the labeled amount of CBD, we use 3rd party testing to ensure this. These treats contain the full range of beneficial cannabinoids, but are non-psychoactive and will not make your pet feel "high".

About this brand

We craft high quality CBD products, for both you and your pets, in small batches to preserve the terpene & cannabinoid profile of each product. All products are derived from locally sourced hemp, grown in Colorado. All natural, gluten-free ingredients.