 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. FULL SPECTRUM CBD LIP & BODY BALM

FULL SPECTRUM CBD LIP & BODY BALM

by Fully Activated CBD

Write a review
Fully Activated CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals FULL SPECTRUM CBD LIP & BODY BALM

$10.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Protect your lips and skin from the elements with our multi-use Full Spectrum CBD Lip and Body Balm. We use only the finest full spectrum CBD oil extracted from our organically grown CBD rich hemp & organic ingredients, promoting prevention and healing the natural way. 200mg per container.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Fully Activated CBD Logo
We craft high quality CBD products, for both you and your pets, in small batches to preserve the terpene & cannabinoid profile of each product. All products are derived from locally sourced hemp, grown in Colorado. All natural, gluten-free ingredients.