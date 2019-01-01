About this product
This Maximum Strength CBD Roller is the perfect application for wrists, feet and body. It can potentially mitigate symptoms associated with epilepsy, skin conditions and more. This product is available in lavender, tea tree and peppermint. 1200 mg per roller.
We craft high quality CBD products, for both you and your pets, in small batches to preserve the terpene & cannabinoid profile of each product. All products are derived from locally sourced hemp, grown in Colorado. All natural, gluten-free ingredients.