Our Pure CBD Capsules test at 99%+ total CBD. These capsules allow for discreet and effective CBD application. Fully Activated’s Pure CBD Capsules are fast acting and may help relieve symptoms associated with a variety of ailments. These capsules are CBD-only, non-psychoactive and crafted with love from our organically grown, locally sourced hemp plants. 30 capsules per container. Available in 30mg, 60mg, 105mg per capsule.
