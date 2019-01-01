 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
PURE CBD CAPSULES

by Fully Activated CBD

by Fully Activated CBD

$60.00

About this product

Our Pure CBD Capsules test at 99%+ total CBD. These capsules allow for discreet and effective CBD application. Fully Activated’s Pure CBD Capsules are fast acting and may help relieve symptoms associated with a variety of ailments. These capsules are CBD-only, non-psychoactive and crafted with love from our organically grown, locally sourced hemp plants. 30 capsules per container. Available in 30mg, 60mg, 105mg per capsule.

About this brand

We craft high quality CBD products, for both you and your pets, in small batches to preserve the terpene & cannabinoid profile of each product. All products are derived from locally sourced hemp, grown in Colorado. All natural, gluten-free ingredients.