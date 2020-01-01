 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
MINI POCKET CASE

by FUM

$26.00MSRP

About this product

Mini FUM box is a solid okume wood pocket case. The two trays included are kept joined with the main case body due to its hidden high resistance magnet that will avoid involuntary opening. Interior okume tray with an estimated capacity of 3 grams and a pollen recollection system. Product sizes: 9 x 5 x 3,5 cm mini box

About this brand

Supplier of humitors for cannabis storage