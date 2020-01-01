About this product

Small Fum box is aokume wood desktop humidor specially designed for keeping the green in optimum conditions due to its hermetic seal and interior humidity circulation system. Two high density sponges and analogue hygrometer for humidity control and regulation are included. Interior okume tray with an estimated capacity of 50-60 grams. A pollen recollection system and mobile separator are also included in our humidor, this allows the storage of different green varieties. Product sizes: 25 x 23 x 14 cm