  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Wedding Crashers Badder 1g
Hybrid

Wedding Crashers Badder 1g

by Funk Extracts

About this product

About this strain

Wedding Crasher

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Produced by Symbiotic Genetics, Wedding Crasher is a beautiful cross of Wedding Cake and Purple Punch. By mixing the smooth vanilla flavors of Wedding Cake with the sweet grape notes of Purple Punch, Symbiotic has developed a mellow, earthy strain with sharp gassy highlights and a sweet berry finish. 

About this brand

Funk Extracts Logo